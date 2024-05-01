Students, teachers at Lakeview Elementary have big dreams for former Everbrite site in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Most students just learn inside a classroom but at Lakeview Elementary School in South Milwaukee, they take it to a whole new level.

“We have this large property that’s right out our windows. We can see the property from Lakeview. Perhaps we can do some dreaming and thinking about what that property is and what it could be,” said Chris Sepersky, Principal, Lakeview Elementary School.

Just a few blocks away from the school used to be the former Everbrite site.

Since its closure, the future of the land has been up in the air.

That inspired Principal Chris Sepersky to start a schoolwide urban planning project.

“How do we think about how we can help students think about making an impact on the community around them? What does it mean to actually be a citizen, to be a learner, to be thinking about who I am in this community?” said Sepersky.

He decided to reach out to the city with his idea and it immediately took off.

“The city recognizes this site as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for redevelopment. So, we're interested in as many viewpoints as possible, and if there's a way to engage the city's young people as well, we want to do that,” said Patrick Brever, City Administrator, South Milwaukee.

Now, teachers like Christi Henneberry are working with students in all grades to break down all aspects of city planning.

“As a team, we collaborate together. Then, we figure out at each grade level, how do we bring this information and this type of learning to those kids at the different grade levels, and it's a great support,” said Henneberry.

Lakeview fifth graders Leland Carpino, Xamalia Figueroa-Robles, and Owen Fettig say they have big dreams for the space.

“A homeless shelter or a community college,” said Figueroa-Robles.

“I thought of a middle school going there,” said Fettig.

“Fair or festival grounds because it could bring seasonal tourists,” said Carpino.

Students will spend the next two months building their plans, which will then be presented to the entire South Milwaukee community in an exhibition at the end of the school year.

While the project is just getting started, Henneberry says her students are already reaping the benefits.

“Even at a young age, a five-year-old or a 10-year-old can be advocates for their community and they can have a voice to give to what they think should be in a community and how to we, whether we're kids, adults, teenagers, can support a community,” said Henneberry.

