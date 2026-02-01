'We pedal for Pretti': Milwaukee cyclists ride familiar route to remember Alex Pretti

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 cyclists gathered near Milwaukee City Hall on Saturday to ride a winter lap of the Riverwest 24 course in memory of Alex Pretti.

Pretti was the 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse who was shot and killed by federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Although Pretti lived in Minneapolis, friends and family say he had ties to Milwaukee, frequently traveling there and previously participating in the Riverwest 24, a 24-hour bike race typically held each summer in Milwaukee.

On Saturday, cyclists repurposed the route for a winter ride focused on remembrance rather than competition.

“We’re out here to honor him and his life, and to be a community and show unity today,” John Trimberger of Wauwatosa said.

Before the ride began, organizers read a letter from one of Pretti’s teammates. The letter described riders around the world pedaling in his memory.

“Today, across the world, from Minneapolis to Milwaukee, Anchorage to Miami, Sydney to Rome, we pedal for Pretti. We pedal for peace. Welcome to the buddy system,” the letter read.

Bike bells rang as riders rolled from downtown Milwaukee to the Riverwest neighborhood, staying close as they followed the familiar course.

Participants said the ride provided an opportunity to connect with others in the cycling community.

“The bike community here is pretty strong in terms of advocacy and community building,” Laura Lokan of Bay View said. “It seemed like a good opportunity to come out and connect with people feeling the same way I am.”

Some riders also referenced the broader situation in Minneapolis following Pretti’s shooting.

“It was gut-wrenching,” Trimberger said. “I have family in Minneapolis. Hearing it firsthand — it’s real.”

Over the past week, Pretti’s death has prompted protests across Wisconsin and the country.

Several participants at Saturday’s ride voiced support for changes related to immigration enforcement, saying they wanted to draw attention to ongoing developments in Minnesota.

“We say loudly and clearly: abolish ICE,” organizers said.

