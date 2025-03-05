'We just want her home': Family of missing Oak Creek teen pleads for her return

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The Oak Creek Police Department is asking for help locating a missing, endangered teen girl.

Police said Lillian R. Asala, 13, was last seen March 1 at 4:07 p.m. in the 7300 block of S. Lenox Avenue. She reportedly said she needed fresh air and left the house on foot without any belongings. She has not been seen since.

Lillian's last known location was at the Skate Park at Abendschein Park, 1311 E. Drexel Ave., in Oak Creek, based on her cell phone location at approximately 5 p.m.

"There were several kids there who told us they saw her there by herself at a picnic table," said Amy Czarnecki, Lillian's great aunt.

Her grandma told TMJ4 she was babysitting Lillian at the time and allowed her to go to the park. Lillian did not return calls or texts from her grandma or father that night. That's when they got police involved a little after 6 p.m.

"K-9s have been out there. Lots of drones. They've picked up her scent at certain locations. They've been looking there," said Amy.

Both her phone GPS tracking app and police K-9 units tracked her location near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Forest Hills, about a mile away. Family does not know why she would be there and believes she might have gotten into a car there.

On Sunday, March 2, her dead cell phone was located at the Abendschein Park/Skate Park, but Lillian was not there, according to police.

On Monday and Tuesday, police and her family were out searching.

American Legion Post 434 in Oak Creek is now serving as a search hub, where family, friends, and volunteers are helping distribute thousands of fliers, hoping to find any sign of Lillian. Members of the American Legion have also offered their help in bringing her home.

"All the members came out and generously offered labor, printing, and footwork, and it's actually been, I’m getting a little emotional, but it's been a really good outcry of community support," said Bob Czarnecki, Lillian's great uncle.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and long, straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, and white/blue Nike shoes.

If you have any information, contact 414-762-8200.

"We just want her home safe as soon as possible," said Amy Czarnecki.

