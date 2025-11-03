‘We just want answers’: Family pleads for justice after 19-year-old killed in triple shooting

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends are demanding answers after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in a triple shooting on Milwaukee’s north side Saturday night.

Loved ones identified the man as Jarvis Philips-Willis, a big brother who loved to play basketball.

“Jarvis was really trying to make a difference — not be a product of his environment,” said his aunt Tara Rice. “He wanted to change how he grew up.”

Family of Jarvis Philips-Willis. Jarvis Philips-Willis.

Milwaukee police said officers were called to the 4800 block of W. Fond Du Lac Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Investigators said two 17-year-olds were shot and taken to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Family says Philips-Willis was also shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the shooting may have been the result of a fight.

Neighbor Timothy Scott told TMJ4 News he heard a single pop, then saw people running down the alley.

Scott said the shooting happened near a building that neighbors were told was closed.

“They told us it was closed down, but it’s not,” Scott said. “They’re still having parties, inviting people in, loud cars — this could’ve been prevented.”

Scott said he has contacted police several times about activity at the property and believes stronger enforcement could help prevent future violence.

“This building is the issue,” he said. “We need someone to look at it other than us.”

On Sunday night, family members held a candlelight vigil at the same place for Philips-Willis, describing him as quiet and humble.

Family said Philips-Willis had recently enrolled in Project Stay to finish high school.

“He had so many goals,” Rice said. “Now we’ll never see him walk across that stage.”

Family of Jarvis Philips-Willis. Jarvis Philips-Willis.

Police have not made nay arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

“We just want answers,” Rice added. “We want to know what happened to him — that’s something really small to ask for.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip