'We had no idea': Downtown food truck owner discusses early RNC parking restrictions

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman said the Milwaukee Police Department released a parking restriction map for the Republican National Convention on social media on Monday.

"Why two weeks,” Bauman questioned.

TMJ4 News Alderman Bauman says he wishes he was apart of the conversation about RNC parking restrictions.

Bauman said he was confused when he first heard about the map. Some of the parking restrictions start July 5th.

"We don't know where this demand for an extra week of no parking originated and that would be nice to know at some point.,” Bauman explained.

Bauman said he expected parking restrictions, but not this far in advance.

"It pretty much prohibits parking in all of the West Town part of downtown, west of the river, south of Cherry, north of St. Paul, and east of I-43 entirely for two weeks,” he explained.

MPD said in an email that the map was taken down because it was not finalized. Bauman who represents downtown, was never included in this conversation.

"Businesses that depend on street parking for their customers to access them are essentially out of luck for two weeks,” Bauman explained.

"We had no idea about the parking restrictions at all,” Owner of Fully Loaded MKE food truck, Eric Blue said.

TMJ4 News Eric Blue owns a food truck that is parked on Water Street. He says he wasn’t aware of any parking restrictions before the RNC.

Blue knows about the RNC. However, he wasn't told about parking restrictions starting before the convention. He relies on his downtown business to keep his company going.

"This is about 50 percent of our business comes from this area down here. So, it’s definitely going to have a big impact on us,” Blue explained.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Blue if he was shown any maps or anything by the City of Milwaukee. He responded with, “We haven't had any."

Now that Blue might have to move off of Water Street for two weeks, he’s hoping his customers support him wherever he is located.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip