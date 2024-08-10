'We get to kind of be kids again'; Local family reflects on 25 years of camping event at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — It's that time of year again that the Sawall family sets up camp at the Milwaukee County Zoo. It’s for the annual ‘Snooze at the Zoo’ event organized by the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

It’s a night filled with fun activities, s’mores, animals, and sleeping inside the zoo. It’s a tradition that the Sawall family has enjoyed together for 25 years.

"We always ask well do you guys still want to do it, they say yeah let’s do it, so let's go [and] let's have fun," Marty Sawall said.

Marty brought his two sons Chris and Daniel to 'Snooze at the Zoo' for the first time in 1999 with their grandpa Dale.

"I guess he and Marcie, my mother-in-law, decided well maybe you should do that with the boys. That's a good boys thing. So, when Chris was five he said well we're going to do this! Let’s go! I said OKAY, let’s go. And then we just kept going. And when the boys were old enough, they'd come along so they were all looking forward to it so they could do it,” Marty explained.

Matthew and the youngest Joshua joined in as they got older. Life has gotten busy for Marty and his four boys, but they still find a way to make it to the zoo each August.

"It doesn't feel like it went that fast and here they are,” Marty said.

Grandpa Dale doesn’t come anymore because he lives in Florida. However, no matter what the boys make the time to come.

"It's nice to get the boys together and hang out with them and spend time with them,” Marty said.

His son Daniel said spending time together is the best part.

"We just get to come hang out, get to catch up, again, we get to kind of be kids again and that's just something super fun to enjoy with your dad,” Daniel explained.

The boys hope to continue this tradition together for 25 more years.

"I think it would be a fun time to continue seeing the zoo change and bring little ones as they come…like my nephew Noah,” youngest sibling, Joshua said.

The event for this weekend is sold out but you can click this link for more information.

