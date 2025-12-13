WE Energies working to restore steam heat outage at its Valley Power Plant

MILWAUKEE — WE Energies says it has restored a steam heat outage at its Valley Power Plant after gas supply to the plant was interrupted early Saturday morning.

This power plant supplies steam for heating to most downtown Milwaukee buildings, according to the energy company.

Multiple viewers reached out to TMJ4 on Saturday morning to report a heat outage in their building, including a heat outage at The Knickerbocker on the Lake on Juneau Avenue.

In a release sent to TMJ4 just after 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, WE Energies confirmed that it is in the process of bringing its steam customers back online. The energy company added that customers should begin to see service return over the next few hours and that some are already restored.

WE Energies says it does not anticipate any other steam outages and that it is using all of its available resources to complete the restoration as quickly and safely as possible. The steam heat outage is not affecting electric or natural gas services from WE Energies.

Early Saturday morning, the Marcus Performing Arts Center says it also became aware of heating issues, which it says impacted the city's entire Theater District.

According to a release from the Marcus Performing Arts Center, it has canceled Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. matinee of "The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!"

Ticket holders will directly receive further information about next steps.

The performing arts center adds that all of its remaining performances will go on as scheduled.

WE Energies says it is working to get the heat restored to those impacted, which should be back to normal at some point Saturday afternoon.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip