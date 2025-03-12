MILWAUKEE — A seemingly harmless celebration turned into a blackout Tuesday night when Mylar balloons hit power lines, cutting electricity for about 2,400 people on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The outage, which happened near North Prospect and East Brady, is part of a growing problem. Since 2020, these balloons have caused power failures for more than 120,000 We Energies customers.

TMJ4 Balloons Caught in Electric Wires on Brady Street



When Mylar balloons come in contact with power lines, their metallic coating turns them into conductors, creating a short circuit that can snap power lines and cause outages in an instant.

Watch: We Energies spokesperson explains the dangers of Mylar balloons

We Energies spokesperson explains dangers of Mylar balloons after celebration knocks out power

"This is what happens when a balloon meets a power line," explained Alison Trouy from We Energies. "If a balloon comes into contact with a power line, the line itself can snap and come down. It can be a very dangerous situation."

TMJ4 Alison Trouy - We Energies



Residents who experienced the outage said they heard the explosion before their lights went out.

"It was a large bang… louder than a gunshot… like lightning," said Kris Kleinbeck, who lives in the affected area. "It was right outside my window. There were several large explosions, and then the power went down."

TMJ4 Kris Kleinbeck - Resident



For some, the issue goes beyond just losing electricity—it’s also an environmental concern.

"I guess I'm more worried about what happens to the balloons afterward," said Katherine Ackley, another resident. "They can harm electricity, but they also hurt wildlife. We've seen animals die from it because they think it's food."

TMJ4 Katherine Ackley - Resident



We Energies says preventing these incidents is easy: Keep balloons indoors, tie them down, and never release them outside.

"We never want to tell people how to grieve. It's already a very difficult situation," Alison Trouy said. "But we do want people to know it can be very dangerous. We've seen videos of vigils happening right below power lines, and it just terrifies us."

And if a balloon does get caught in power lines? Never try to remove it yourself—call We Energies immediately.

As Alison Trouy puts it: "Everyone loves balloons. But when you're done with them, pop them and throw them away."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip