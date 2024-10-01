'We don't trust you'; Community members speak out at MPS town hall as district considers mergers and closures

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools hosted the first of multiple town hall meetings Monday evening. The town hall meetings are to get community input as the district works to reshape its future, which may include closures or mergers.

"We don't trust you,” MPS parent, Katrina Saffold said.

The Long Range Facilities Master Plan data report, compiled by the district's consultant Perkins Eastman was released Friday. It gave parents and community members a look at what the future could hold.

"How do we know that whatever we give you, our questions, our answers, our thoughts, our concerns. Are going to go anywhere that's going to benefit us,” Saffold said.

She was one of many who filled the Rufus King High School cafeteria for the first of dour town hall meetings this week.

"Our goal is to say, looking forward what can MPS do differently,” Project Manager, Nathan Morris told community members.

The plan complied by Perkins Eastman reveals that nearly all MPS buildings are more than 55 years old. It also shows that enrollment at MPS dropped 14% over the last decade. Which is consistent with national trends in similar urban districts.

Morris said there are no set plans on which schools could merge or close. However, the plan shows criteria on what could potentially close a school.

For example, if the school has a utilization rate below 50%, 5-year trend of declining enrollment and it’s within 1 mile of another underutilized school.

"You are talking about dismantling schools. People are dedicated to buildings, because some of them went to that certain school. Some of their parents went to certain schools,” MPS Parent Coordinator, Evans Stephens explained.

Stephens doesn't want to see any school closure decisions made anytime soon.

"You can't just do that. You got to be more gentle to that,” Stephens said.

Stephens thinks there needs to be more community input besides a few town hall meetings.

"Whatever you have, whoever you have on your board right now. If you don't have some community people, pump the breaks,” Stephens said.

10th District Alderwoman Sharlen Moore wants more information from the district.

"We know that there are some things that need to happen. But the administration first needs to share with us where things are financially,” Moore explained.

Moore left the meeting disappointed.

"This to me today was just a failure,” Moore said.

In-person town hall meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:



Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Parkside School for the Arts, 2969 S. Howell Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 3, at James Madison High School, 8135 W. Florist Ave.

Two virtual town hall meetings will be held via Zoom on Monday, October 7, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, go to mpsmke.com/mpsspsc.

Details on the 10-year plan can be found here.

