'We called your bluff': Community leaders file recall paperwork for MPS school board members

MILWAUKEE — Members of the MPS School Board Recall Collaborative filed recall paperwork at Milwaukee's City Hall Thursday morning.

"Signed, sealed and ready to go,” MPS School Board Recall Collaborative leader, Chantia Davis said.

Davis and Dr. Tamika Johnson are one step further in their efforts to recall four Milwaukee Public School board members. It’s the goal of the MPS School Board Recall Collaborative.

“Gotcha! You thought you were getting away with something and you're not,” Davis said about the board members.

Davis is one of the leaders working to recall Board President Marva Herndon, Erika Siemsen, Jilly Gokalgandhi, and Missy Zombor.

"We called your bluff. It’s on paper that you dropped the ball severely,” Davis said.

Although community members have the ball rolling on a recall, it will require a lot more than filing paperwork.

According to the Milwaukee Election Committee, Marva Herndon requires 5,137 signatures from residents in District 1.

The group will need 6,809 signatures from District 2 to recall Erika Siemsen.

7,759 signatures will have to come from District 5 for Jilly Gokalgandhi.

The largest task for the collaborative will be for Missy Zombor, the Member at Large who requires 44,177 signatures.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Davis if this would be a hard task. Davis responded, “Of course, but you know what? Anything worth having is always going to cause a little fight. And this is a fight worth fighting for."

Lee went to several board members' homes. No one answered. However, she did run into Siemsen outside. Lee asked how she felt about the recall effort.

"I understand the community's frustration over the situation and their concern, and I welcome that. So it's a democratic process and if people want to attempt to recall that's perfectly understandable,” Siemsen said.

The group that is organizing these recalls have 60 days from today to get the over 63,000 total signatures to get the recall on the ballot.

