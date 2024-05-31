'We're in a horrible position financially': MPS parents frustrated over missing financial reports

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors was scheduled to vote on its 2024-25 budget Thursday, but that did not happen.

Instead, people were fired up and had a lot to say to the board. At one point the meeting came to a screeching halt and board members addressed the recent letter from the Department of Public Instruction.

"We are in a horrible position financially, horrible,” MPS District 3 Director, Darryl Jackson said.

TMJ4 Jamel Harris, a concerned MPS parent, spoke out at the board meeting Thursday night.

Like many other community members, Jackson isn't happy with the district’s finances.

"And the board had no clue and I hate that we weren't given this information,” Jackson explained.

This comes after DPI threatened to suspend funding to the district because of overdue financial reports.

"I'm so appreciative of a DPI informing us of where we are and where we stand right now,” Jackson said.

"Let’s talk about it, give us the dollar amount Marva, how much he is screwing over MPS this time,” concerned parent, Jamel Harris shouted during the meeting.

At one point during the heated meeting, the board couldn't get a word in.

“You will not shut us up,” one parent shouted.

Multiple Milwaukee Police officers were called in for crowd control.

"They're afraid of the community. They're as you can see, afraid of words. They called extra police on us tonight for words,” Harris said.

Harris directed a lot of his comments to Superintendent Keith Posley.

"They organized for the city to pay a 250-million dollar referendum when they knew he didn't turn in his homework,” Harris yelled.

DPI says the lack of financial reports could stop crucial state funding, which would impact every student in Wisconsin.

As the board went into closed session Thursday night, Superintendent Posley wouldn't comment on DPI’s letter.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Superintendent Posley if he was concerned about DPI. He just walked away.

The Board of Directors scheduled a special meeting for Monday, June 3rd at 5:30 PM.

