Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

'Way happier its back here'; Festival-goers excited to have Festa Italiana back on Summerfest grounds

Festa Italiana is back at the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.
ANTHONY VAIANA FRIENDS
TMJ4
Vaiana loves to share his Italiana culture with his friends
ANTHONY VAIANA FRIENDS
Posted at 9:55 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 22:55:04-04

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana is back at the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.

“Way happier its back here,” festival-goer, Anthony Vaiana said.

Vaiana said the Summerfest grounds provides more space for vendors and activities. He’s glad it’s the first festival of the summer this year.

"I like that they get to showcase the Italian culture before everything else, and before Summerfest,” Vaiana explained.

ANTHONY VAIANA
Anthony Vaiana is glad Festa Italiana is back on Summerfest grounds

He’s happy to give his friends a taste of his Italian heritage.

"I'm happy they're out here supporting. This is fun,” Vaiana said.

The popular festival is known for the food, music, dancing, and spending time with loved ones.

Pizza seemed to be a popular item throughout the festival.

"Pietros, I grew up about a half a block from where they were…familiar with them…outstanding pizza,” festival-goer, Eric Manke said.

Manke said it's a perfect way to start summer.

"Milwaukee is known for this festival and other festivals like it. So, it really does bring people together and it’s just a great opportunity just to enjoy the lake front and the city overall,” Manke explained.

The wine will be flowing, and the cannoli’s will be filled all weekend long. The fireworks show is set to start at 10:30 on Saturday, June 1st.

Here are the hours:

Friday May 31st | 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Saturday June 1st | 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Sunday June 2nd | 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

More information on the festival can be found here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo