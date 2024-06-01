'Way happier its back here'; Festival-goers excited to have Festa Italiana back on Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana is back at the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.

“Way happier its back here,” festival-goer, Anthony Vaiana said.

Vaiana said the Summerfest grounds provides more space for vendors and activities. He’s glad it’s the first festival of the summer this year.

"I like that they get to showcase the Italian culture before everything else, and before Summerfest,” Vaiana explained.

Anthony Vaiana is glad Festa Italiana is back on Summerfest grounds

He’s happy to give his friends a taste of his Italian heritage.

"I'm happy they're out here supporting. This is fun,” Vaiana said.

The popular festival is known for the food, music, dancing, and spending time with loved ones.

Pizza seemed to be a popular item throughout the festival.

"Pietros, I grew up about a half a block from where they were…familiar with them…outstanding pizza,” festival-goer, Eric Manke said.

Manke said it's a perfect way to start summer.

"Milwaukee is known for this festival and other festivals like it. So, it really does bring people together and it’s just a great opportunity just to enjoy the lake front and the city overall,” Manke explained.

The wine will be flowing, and the cannoli’s will be filled all weekend long. The fireworks show is set to start at 10:30 on Saturday, June 1st.

Here are the hours:

Friday May 31st | 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday June 1st | 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday June 2nd | 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

More information on the festival can be found here.

