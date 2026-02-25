Wauwatosa, West Allis vote to create joint fire department

The Common Councils of Wauwatosa and West Allis have each voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement to move forward with the creation of a joint fire department.

According to a news release from officials with the city of West Allis, the new fire department will be named Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue.

West Allis officials say the Wauwatosa Common Council voted 12-2 in favor and the West Allis Common Council voted 10-0 in favor of the proposal.

According to the news release, the joint fire department will provide cost effective municipal services, prioritizing fiscal responsibility, and providing excellent fire and EMS services to the community.

“This merger is an exciting step forward for both West Allis and Wauwatosa,” said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine. “By joining forces, we’re creating a stronger, more efficient fire and EMS service that benefits every resident. This partnership means faster response times, better use of taxpayer dollars, and access to additional funding opportunities that will strengthen public safety for years to come.”



"For many years, through shared service agreements, our fire departments have worked closely together," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. "The merger is a logical step forward, and will preserve and strengthen the level of service we offer to residents of both

communities."



There are many next steps before a joint fire department can officially begin.

According to West Allis officials, one step is for Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue to apply for funding through the State Innovation Fund, which offers a significant opportunity for the merged department.

Under the program’s rules, Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue could be eligible for an annual payment of over $4.25 million, totaling between $16 million and $21 million over five years, depending on funding availability.

