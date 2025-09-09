Wauwatosa squad car struck by alleged intoxicated driver during pursuit of other vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A Wauwatosa police squad was involved in a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver while pursuing a different vehicle on Monday night.

Police said the chase began around 7:20 p.m. near 60th and Silver Spring, when officers located a white Dodge Charger that they said had previously fled an attempted traffic stop last week.

Officers then attempted a traffic stop near 20th and Stark, where police say the driver fled before crashing into a pole after circling the area.

Police say the driver, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man who was the lone occupant of the car, ran away from the crash scene before being located and arrested. He is said to have had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

While in pursuit, police say a Wauwatosa squad car was involved in a crash near 20th and Hampton. Officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver who struck the squad car was arrested by officers with the Milwaukee Police Department for driving while intoxicated.

