Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Wauwatosa squad car struck by alleged intoxicated driver during pursuit of other vehicle

A Wauwatosa police squad was involved in a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver while pursuing a different vehicle on Monday night.
Wauwatosa squad car struck by alleged intoxicated driver during pursuit of other vehicle
Police
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A Wauwatosa police squad was involved in a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver while pursuing a different vehicle on Monday night.

Police said the chase began around 7:20 p.m. near 60th and Silver Spring, when officers located a white Dodge Charger that they said had previously fled an attempted traffic stop last week.

Officers then attempted a traffic stop near 20th and Stark, where police say the driver fled before crashing into a pole after circling the area.

Watch: Wauwatosa squad struck by alleged drunk driver during pursuit of other vehicle

Wauwatosa squad car struck by alleged intoxicated driver during pursuit of other vehicle

Police say the driver, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man who was the lone occupant of the car, ran away from the crash scene before being located and arrested. He is said to have had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

While in pursuit, police say a Wauwatosa squad car was involved in a crash near 20th and Hampton. Officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver who struck the squad car was arrested by officers with the Milwaukee Police Department for driving while intoxicated.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones