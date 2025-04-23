Wauwatosa School Board votes to phase out STEM programs, forcing closure of top-ranked school

WAUWATOSA — A decision by the Wauwatosa School Board to phase out WSTEM and other STEM programs has sparked outrage among parents, educators, and community members. It paves the way for the closure of the W-STEM School, one of the highest-performing elementary schools in Wisconsin.
The vote came during a tense school board meeting Monday night, where members voted 4-2 to end the programs, reversing an earlier decision from October that had proposed a five-year phase-out plan.
Several WSTEM community members raised concerns about the matter during TMJ4’s recent Let’s Talk Wauwatosa event, many of which echoed in Monday night's meeting.
"The ask now is to sunset the school in a responsible way," said Ryan, a parent in the district. "Not just for the school itself but for the district. Closing it next year by letting the current contract simply expire is not what I would view as fair."
Families shared that they feel the decision was made behind closed doors, and they feel blindsided. After waiting more than two hours during a closed session, attendees say board members returned, quickly passed the motion without discussion, and ended the meeting within minutes, leaving the room in shock.
Calls for transparency and accountability are growing louder, with families demanding an explanation and the opportunity to be heard.
Before the board vote, public comment was held. Maggie Barain, a teacher at WSTEM, made an emotional appeal to the board, urging them to reconsider.
"I am proud of the successes WSTEM has had," said Barain. "I've recently learned that of the 1,206 elementary schools, we outperform 1,202 of them. This is because of the programming that, with the support of you, we created. We don't just work for a school. We've helped build this school from the ground up."
WSTEM is currently ranked fifth out of more than 1,200 elementary schools in Wisconsin. Unless the decision is reversed, the school will shut down after the 2025–26 academic year.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has already filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the board’s actions. Parents say they’re ready to fight alongside them.
WSTEM’s current contract is set to expire on June 30, 2026. Until then, families and educators say they plan to fight for the school’s future — with lawsuits, community organizing and public pressure.
