Wauwatosa residents face unprecedented flooding, as backyards transform into waterways

WAUWATOSA, WI — The weekend storms brought flooding to areas all across Southeastern Wisconsin, including to Wauwatosa and the Menomonee River. That level of flooding is something neighbors say hasn't happened in their recent memory.

"I graduated from Tosa East in 1984, and I've never seen anything like this. This is wild," Brandon Tessmer said.

The flooding in Wauwatosa reached an intense level with parts of the Menomonee River Parkway underwater for hundreds of feet.

For residents living near the river, the situation has been surreal as floodwaters transformed their properties.

"In the morning I came down here and was like 'Oh my god, the Menomonee River is in my backyard,'" Tessmer said.

Tessmer, who lives just north of the river, reported that his backyard is at least 4 feet underwater.

"Absolutely not, never seen anything like it," he said when asked if he had experienced similar flooding before.

Just a few doors down, neighbor Nick Becker showed the dramatic erosion that occurred on his property.

"You could walk behind these bushes before; there was vegetation, and now it's just a complete drop off right there," Becker said.

What was once a hill leading down to the parkway has concaved, leaving a cliff-like edge. Becker expressed uncertainty about how to address the damage.

"Just kind of perplexed by the complexity of the issue, and I'm not really sure where we're going to go from here," Becker said.

Both neighbors are now waiting for the water to recede before beginning cleanup efforts, still processing the shock of the event.

"Just kind of stunned that something like that could happen," Becker said.

According to an update from the city, the dispatch center has received over 500 calls since the flooding began. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported. Hart Park remains closed to the public as the city continues its emergency response.

