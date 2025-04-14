WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly is urging the state legislature to allocate more funding for special education and mental health in the upcoming biennial budget.

Underly's request comes amid an “alarming” rise in incidents of seclusion and physical restraint involving children with disabilities.

“The alarming increase in seclusion and restraint incidents is more than just a number — it is a call to action,” Underly said in a press release. “This trend highlights the critical need for adequate school funding, including prioritizing mental health support and providing comprehensive training for our educators.”

Heather Birk, a concerned parent, voiced her frustration over the current funding situation: “The way that our legislature funds our schools and does not fund our schools just is not working anymore.”

TMJ4 Heather Birk

Birk just wants her 14-year-old son, Mace, and every other student in Wisconsin to thrive and feel safe at school.

“I want the same things for my son that every parent wants for their kids,” she said.

Watch: Wauwatosa parents want more state funding for special education

Wauwatosa parents want more state funding for special education and mental health services

Mace has ADHD, Autism, and other learning delays. He requires additional support at Longfellow Middle School in Wauwatosa.

“Our schools have to provide services. If it’s in a student’s IEP or 504 plan, they have to provide those services. If the district doesn’t have enough money to cover those expenses from their special education budget, it comes from the general funds,” Birk explained.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, the reimbursement rate “hovers around 30 percent.”

Rita Wiesneski, treasurer of the Wisconsin PTA and president of the Wauwatosa Council of PTA, has been advocating for increased funding for special education for the past decade.

TMJ4 Rita Wiesneski

“If they increase the 30 percent to 60 percent—or really, we need like 90 percent or 100 percent—we can keep more funds in our district for all of the kids and hopefully reduce our referendums,” Wiesneski said.

During the recent TMJ4 event, "Let's Talk Tosa," Wiesneski shared her advocacy work and the need for sufficient funding for both special needs and mental health services.

“Our kids really need the funds, and we've got to tell our legislatures that this is a priority,” Wiesneski said.

The legislature is expected to vote on the budget in June.

DPI is hosting a number of in-person and virtual events to discuss school funding. Click here to learn more.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip