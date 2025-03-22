Wauwatosa mom upset after Uber driver abruptly ends trip for teen daughter

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wauwatosa mother is speaking out after an Uber ride set up for her 14-year-old daughter went wrong.

Latisha Ward’s daughter, Kylei, had finished her Lead to Change classes at the UWM Zilber College of Public Health on Saturday, March 15.

Ward couldn’t pick her up because she was at work, so they ordered an Uber from Kylei’s account. It’s something Latisha had done in the past without issues. She told TMJ4 that Kylei has had her account for over a year.

A driver named Robert picked her up just outside the college and began to take her home to Wauwatosa.

“When the driver got there, she called me on the phone. I talked to her while she got in the car. I heard her say hello and got off the phone with her,” Latisha Ward said.

Just a few minutes later, and less than a half-mile into the trip, Latisha received another call.

"She called me crying, and I'm like, 'What's going on?' She's like, 'He told me to get out. He pulled me out, saying he's sick.' And I'm saying, 'What?' She didn’t know where she was,” Ward said.

Ward told TMJ4 that the driver dropped her off near 14th and Highland instead of turning back around and taking her home. Kylei was unfamiliar with the area and didn’t know what to do.

“I talked to her. She went into this BP gas station,” Latisha said. “The man in there said, ‘Ma’am, I have her. She’s safe,’ and I was just like, 'Please, please, please just keep my daughter there.’"

Latisha left work immediately and got there as soon as possible. Her daughter was okay, but the experience left her shaken, and it didn’t end there.

“They gave me a hard time trying to report the situation,” Ward said.

TMJ4 reached out to Uber on Latisha’s behalf.

A spokesperson said they are investigating the situation and provided this statement:

“We take these concerns seriously and can’t imagine how distressing this situation must have been. We are committed to the safety of riders and have taken appropriate action.”

Ward told TMJ4 she didn’t hear from them until Friday. She’s happy her daughter is safe but is still frustrated as to why the driver stopped and left a 14-year-old out there.

“Even as an adult, why would you put a person out instead of taking them back?” Latisha questioned.

