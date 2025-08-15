More than 500 homes and 50 businesses in Wauwatosa were impacted by historic flooding across southeast Wisconsin last weekend, according to new details released by city officials Friday.

The flooding prompted more than 350 calls to the Wauwatosa Dispatch Center, with emergency crews rescuing about 70 people and numerous pets from rising waters.

Public works crews have already collected about 250 tons of residential flood debris as cleanup efforts continue throughout the city.

Damage to city-owned public property is estimated at $9 million, with several facilities at Hart Park facing extended closures.

Watch: More than 500 homes affected, $9 million in public property damage

Wauwatosa flood damage: More than 500 homes affected, $9 million in public property damage

According to city officials, Hart Park Stadium will likely remain closed for an extended period, while the Muellner Building, which houses the Senior Center and Curling Club, will partially reopen in the coming weeks, though without elevator service.

The Rotary Stage cannot accommodate large events for the foreseeable future, the release stated.

Residents with flood-damaged items are instructed to place them at designated collection points by Aug. 24, when the special debris collection service will end.

While the city awaits word on state or federal assistance, local aid may be available to qualifying property owners. Homeowners may be eligible for help with flood-related repairs if they meet income requirements. More information is available at wauwatosa.net/homerepair.

Small business owners may be eligible for up to $15,000 in forgivable loan assistance for improvements such as plumbing and electrical fixtures, HVAC systems, and flooring. Those interested can learn more and apply by emailing economicdevelopment@wauwatosa.net or calling (414) 479-3520.

