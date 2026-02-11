Wauwatosa curling community thrives as Winter Olympics spotlight the sport

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — As the Winter Olympics continue in Milan, Wisconsin’s passionate curling community is gaining attention for its strong presence in the sport.

The Wauwatosa Curling Club exemplifies this dedication, hosting tournaments and welcoming newcomers to try their hand at the ancient sport.

The club is preparing to host 16 teams from around the Midwest for a tournament taking place Friday through Sunday. Spectators can watch the competition for free, providing an excellent opportunity for curious observers to learn about the sport firsthand.

“There’s a number of clubs all over the state and folks that these curling clubs will travel around to play at tournaments at different clubs, and you know it’s something that people are really passionate about in this state,” Andrew Mentel said.

For those interested in moving beyond spectating, the club offers hands-on learning opportunities. However, spaces are filling up quickly for its March curling event, and interested participants should check the club’s website for more information.

The Wauwatosa Curling Club represents just one example of Wisconsin’s thriving curling scene, where clubs throughout the state maintain active communities of players who travel to compete in tournaments across the region.

