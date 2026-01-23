Wauwatosa Curling Club hosts first-ever Adaptive Open Bonspiel

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Wauwatosa Curling Club will hold its first-ever Adaptive Open Bonspiel, an adaptive curling event open to any participant with any disability and any skill level, to be held Jan. 23 and 24 at the club’s facility in Wauwatosa.

The two-day bonspiel is designed to celebrate and expand participation in adaptive (stick) curling, a variation of the sport that allows players to deliver stones using a pusher stick from either a standing or seated (wheelchair) position.

The event is free for adaptive curlers, encouraging broad participation from across the community.

“Adaptive curling allows anyone, regardless of physical ability or age, to enjoy the excitement and strategy of curling,” said the club’s Adaptive Curling coordinator, Emily Kraus. “We’re thrilled to create a welcoming space for new and experienced curlers to come together, compete, and share in the spirit of the game.”

The Wauwatosa Curling Club’s Adaptive Curling program offers instruction tailored to each participant’s needs, ensuring that everyone, whether standing or seated, can enjoy curling safely and confidently.

Registration for participants is closed; however, non-participants are invited to attend, observe, and learn more about adaptive curling opportunities. For more information, visit www.wauwatosacurlingclub.com or email adaptive@wauwatosacurlingclub.com

