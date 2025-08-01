Water main break in Greenfield floods basements, strands DPW truck, leaves homes without water

GREENFIELD — A water main break in Greenfield on Thursday left residents with no water and flooded basements and a DPW truck stuck in a hole.

"The water main break occurred on a small distribution line," Milwaukee Water Works communications officer Betsy Vornholt said. "However, because the southwest side of the city has higher water pressure due to serving a larger area, a significant amount of water was released."

Vornholt said approximately 20 homes were left without water service. Before working to repair the break and restore water service, crews first had to remove the truck that "broke through a section of undermined pavement," she noted.

This is the second signficant water main issue under Milwaukee Water Works' purview this week. On Monday, a scheduled maintenance project turned into a major disruption for Riverwest residents after a large water main flooded streets and left a massive hole at the intersection of North Humboldt and East Concordia.

The water main has been taken out of service, and repair work will continue into early next week, according to Water Works.

