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WATCH: Milwaukee mayor gives State of the City address

Cavalier Johnson
TMJ4
Cavalier Johnson
Cavalier Johnson
Posted

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will provide his annual State of the City address Monday at the Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy on Vel R Phillips Avenue.

The mayor is expected to highlight his work to promote affordable housing in Milwaukee.

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