WATCH LIVE! Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.

It's Juneteenth in Milwaukee, a time to celebrate an important time in American history.
Juneteenth Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War had ended, as well as the enslavement of black people.
Every year, Milwaukee celebrates with a parade and festival and this year is the 53rd Juneteenth Celebration in the city. You can watch it all on air and online with TMJ4.
Watch the 53rd annual Juneteenth parade LIVE on Wednesdy, June 19th from 9-12 p.m. on TMJ4 and TMJ4.com.
Hear from some of the people organizing the event in an interview with Symone Woolridge.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.