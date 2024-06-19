Watch Now
WATCH LIVE! Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.

You can watch the entire page live on air and online with TMJ4
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 19, 2024

It's Juneteenth in Milwaukee, a time to celebrate an important time in American history.

Juneteenth Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War had ended, as well as the enslavement of black people.

Every year, Milwaukee celebrates with a parade and festival and this year is the 53rd Juneteenth Celebration in the city. You can watch it all on air and online with TMJ4.

Watch the 53rd annual Juneteenth parade LIVE on Wednesdy, June 19th from 9-12 p.m. on TMJ4 and TMJ4.com.

Hear from some of the people organizing the event in an interview with Symone Woolridge.

Juneteenth: Symone interviews Frank Cumberbatch
Juneteenth: Symone interviews Dan Bader

