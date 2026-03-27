Walker's Point neighborhood staple Steny's has decades of experience running gameday shuttles

MILWAUKEE — With the Milwaukee Brewers season officially underway and construction causing traffic through the stadium interchange, fans are utilizing shuttle services like the one at Steny's to get to American Family Field.

Steny's requires a $10 purchase on food or drinks, like their famous Bloody Mary, to ride the shuttle. Usually, shuttles leave one hour before the game. However, for Saturday's 6:10PM game, shuttles will start at 4:10PM to give fans extra time for stadium giveaways and to navigate traffic.

WATCH: Looking for a place to catch a shuttle to a Brewers game? Look no further!

Walker's Point neighborhood staple has decades of experince running gameday shuttles

The bar, located at 2nd and National in Walker's Point, has been open for 40 years. Laura Jean Gwiazdowski has worked at Steny's for 39 of those years.

"Very community oriented, it's a great family run business and we just, we treat everybody like you're our family, you know, it's just, it's kind of like a cheers," Laura Jean said.

"Everybody walks in, someone sits down by themselves. I'm going to introduce them to my regulars sitting next to them and they all become friends and it just keeps growing and growing" Laura Jean said.

The bar originally started its shuttle service for Summerfest by renting buses before Steny's owner, Jerry decided to buy his own. Now, they shuttle fans to Brewers, Bucks, and Admirals games, as well as Lambeau Field.

Kidd O'Shea

I took the shuttle with my family yesterday and met viewers Patty and Gabby, as well as Mike and Chris from Rippon.

Kidd O'Shea

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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