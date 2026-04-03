Walker's Point florist offers bouquets while donating portion of profits to local charities

Flowers for Dreams is offering customers the chance to build their own floral arrangements while giving back to the community.

The full-service florist handles daily deliveries, events, and weddings, while dedicating a portion of its revenue to philanthropic efforts.

Kidd O'Shea

"Flowers for Dreams is a full-service florist. We donate 25% of our profit to charity," Lindsay Leinenkugel said.

"And that's within daily deliveries, events, weddings, all of it qualifies for that," Lindsay said.

Kidd O'Shea

The business is a certified B Corp, putting it in the same category as companies like Patagonia and Bombas.

"That means that we have to show that we're doing things for either the environment, the community, things like that. So we have to prove it," Lindsay said.

Watch: Buy flowers and support good causes at Flowers for Dreams:

Flowers for Dreams

Flowers for Dreams started in Chicago in 2012 and expanded to Milwaukee in 2017. The company also operates a location in Detroit. Since it started, the company has given back more than $1.7 million to local charities.

"I think we had plans to be really big and then 2020 happened and now we're kind of finding our voice within our communities, and that's kind of been powerful for us because we are able to focus a little bit more on staying local and providing things for those local charities that we want to," Lindsay said.

Kidd O'Shea

This quarter, the Milwaukee charity benefiting from purchases is Voces de la Frontera.

For those looking for Easter flowers, the shop hosts an Open Studio every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can bring their own vase or purchase one to build a custom design.

Kidd O'Shea

The florist also creates wedding bouquets and will be featured at a Forever Green Wedding Showcase this weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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