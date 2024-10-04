This weekend, you have the rare opportunity to walk over the Hoan Bridge, catch a beautiful view of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan, and raise money for a good cause all at the same time.

In the inaugural Walk the Hoan event will take place this Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Normally the only way to see the view from the Hoan is to drive — being able to walk the bridge is pretty rare.

Watch: Your chance to walk across the Hoan Bridge.

Walk the Hoan Bridge and help support families fighting cancer

The event will be held alongside the Lakefront 5K, the day before the Lakefront Marathon. It benefits the This Time Tomorrow Foundation, which provides financial support to people fighting cancer and their families.

TMJ4's Tom Durian talked with the co-founder of the organization about the fundraiser.

"We give the money away publishers clearinghouse style, knocking on doors $5,000 at a time," Tony Goff said. "In 2023 we gave away $500,000, $5,000 at a time. So 100 times we were knocking on doors helping these families that truly need it when they are in their darkest moments."

Registration for the Walk the Hoan event costs $35 and includes a race t-shirt.

You can sign up for the event or the marathon by visiting the This Time Tomorrow website.

