Walgreens to close store at 91st and Appleton in Milwaukee next month

MILWAUKEE — The Walgreens at 91st and Appleton in Milwaukee is set to close by Dec. 3, restricting nearby residents' access to prescriptions, healthcare services, and essential items.

This closure is part of a broader trend of Walgreens locations shutting down across the country.

In Milwaukee, the store at 26th and National was scheduled to close earlier this month, and the Teutonia and Capitol location closed in January.

“Now is the time to connect with your healthcare team to seek alternative pharmacy options,” Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said in an emailed statement. “This could mean transferring prescriptions to another Walgreens or exploring nearby non-Walgreens pharmacies.”

Westmoreland added that he’s working to expand local pharmacy options to ensure access to necessary medications and healthcare resources.

