Walgreens at Teutonia & Capitol to close Friday due to threats, rising theft, alderwoman says

MILWAUKEE — The Walgreens at Teutonia and Capitol was supposed to close on Jan. 15, but after employees were threatened and theft spiked, it will now close its doors earlier than expected on Friday, Jan. 5.

That's according to District 1 Alderwoman Andrea Pratt.

She shared on Nextdoor Thursday, "Unfortunately, Walgreens on Teutonia and Capitol Dr will be closing sooner than previously scheduled. Employees have been threatened and theft has ramped up, so they have decided to close effective tomorrow for employees' safety."

The threats, Pratt said, are because people are upset over the closures.

The drug store's location at Teutonia and Capitol will be the latest to shut its doors. Two other Milwaukee Walgreens stores have closed since October, one at Hampton and Fond du Lac and the other at West Forest Home and Lincoln Avenue.

Residents previously shared their frustration with TMJ4.

Duane Gordon said a large number of senior citizens will struggle to get to another pharmacy, including himself.

"Most of us don't have transportation to get to the Walgreens down on 76th Street and the other ones. This one is essential. Walgreens, they're making a bad choice," Gordon explained.

The next closest Walgreens is a 40-minute walk from Capitol and Teutonia.

The company says they consider several factors when deciding to close a site including dynamics of the local market and changes in consumer habits. A spokesperson did not explain the specific reason behind the closure.

Neighbors believe frequent shoplifting is driving the company's decision.

"People steal every day in Walgreens. They just take stuff and walk out," customer Donnie Kelly said.

Milwaukee Police Department calls for service records show since the beginning of 2023, officers were called 59 times for business checks, thefts, and shoplifters at this location alone. MPD has had a total of 115 calls for service in all categories since the year started.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Alderwoman Pratt but is yet to hear back.

