Walgreens closures: Location near MLK and Hadley next store to close its doors

MILWAUKEE — Another Walgreens location in Milwaukee appears slated to close.

Alderwoman Milele Coggs on Wednesday asked residents of the Harambee neighborhood to prepare for the store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hadley to close Dec. 5.

She is urging customers to find another pharmacy, as the next closest Walgreens is more than a mile away.

"Residents in the Harambee and surrounding neighborhoods depend on this store for their pharmacy and other retail needs, as the next closest pharmacy is more than a mile away," said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs in an emailed statement. "I would urge all of those who utilize this location, particularly the pharmacy services, to start planning now for alternative arrangements."

TMJ4 News

The MLK Drive location is the fourth Milwaukee Walgreens to announce closing plans this year as part of a nationwide trend of store shutdowns.

Watch: Walgreens announces closure of more than 1,000 stores:

Walgreens announces store closures

The Walgreens at 91st and Appleton is also set to close next month. The store at 26th and National closed earlier this month, and the one at Teutonia and Capitol closed in January.

Related: https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-county/walgreens-to-close-store-at-91st-and-appleton-in-milwaukee-next-month

For customers who use the 2826 N. MLK Dr. location, the nearest other Walgreens locations are at 2950 N. Oakland Ave., 320 E. Capitol Dr., and 1400 E. Brady St.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip