Waiting in the cold: Milwaukee County bus rider braces for winter commute

MILWAUKEE — For many of us, warming up in our cars or even staying in is an option, but that's not the reality for everyone.

Dylan Erickson stepped outside into the freezing temperatures, bundled in five or six layers of clothing, but still shivering as he waited for the 18 bus.

"At my stop, there was no one, even on the bus I took to get here, there was no one," Erickson said.

Erickson just moved back to Milwaukee after a couple of years away, and between the empty stops and the bitter cold, it wasn't exactly a warm welcome. He was headed to work just down the street — a short drive for most, but without a car, the bus is his only option.

"Currently, I don't have a car right now. I'm saving up for that," Erickson said.

Milwaukee County Transit System says ridership is down during the extreme cold, but buses are still running on a regular schedule through the weekend.

"So I think most people would agree with me that it's too cold to be taking the bus or even going out," Erickson said.

For those who do have to brave the cold, Erickson says preparation is everything.

"I have on about five or six layers right now, and even I would probably say that's still not enough. I'm still freezing right now," Erickson said.

Erickson advises other riders to wait indoors if possible, near their stop, and track buses in real time using the MCTS app or online.

