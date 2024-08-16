Voters say their minds are already made up despite upcoming visits from Presidential candidates

MILWAUKEE — Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance is returning to Milwaukee. It is his first trip back to the city since he was announced and nominated during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum.

Vance is expected to speak to the Milwaukee Police Association at 11:00am on Friday. According to the Trump-Vance campaign, he will make remarks surrounding crime and border safety.

This visit comes just a week after Vance visited Eau Claire where he spoke to a small group at a manufacturing company. There he highlighted the stark contrast between the Trump-Vance and the Harris-Walz tickets.

While matters of policy differ, the path each ticket is taking along the campaign trail has aligned several times. Next week, the democratic candidates, including Kamala Harris, will Visit Milwaukee as well.

TMJ4 spoke with voters about what their experiencing this election cycle. Some say seeing candidates flow through their hometown is a benefit of living in a battleground state like Wisconsin.

“I personally think it’s cool because I think it means that they understand that the state is up grabs,” said Adam Trainer of Milwaukee. “That it’s not a given which way it’s gonna go. Personally, I’d like to live in a state where it’s not given which way it’s gonna go so I appreciate that.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Adam Trainer says he likes living in a swing state.

Others believe its way too late in the race and no visit, speech or explanation, of what they described as corrupt policy, could change their mind at this point.

“Oh no and I’ve had my mind made up since the beginning of time, you know air quotes but yeah I’ve had my mind made up,” said Brenda Bell-White of Milwaukee. “I’m gonna vote for what makes sense for me as a person and other human beings.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Brenda Bell-White says her mind is made up about the Presidential election.

“It won’t impact my decision at all because my decision has been made,” said Dennis Casper of Milwaukee.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Dennis Casper says he won't be changing his mind about his vote.

Some voters said they have no plans of attending any rallies in person no matter what party is hosting it.

“I mean I doubt I’ll show up for either,” said Casper. “I’m not a rally goer.”

Voters said it’s certainly interesting to see the race unfold so close to home but their many of their minds are made up and they’re not changing no matter how many times a candidate comes to town.

Watch: Voters say their minds are made up, in spite of visits from candidates.

JD Vance will return to Milwaukee, voters react

“I know who I’m gonna vote for I know I was gonna vote for before all of the recent shake ups,” said Trainer.

“So why would we go back and start treating people less than the humans they are,” said Bell-White. “So I could never support a platform like that…ever.”

