VP Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz plan Tuesday rally in Milwaukee, report says

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are planning a rally in Milwaukee for next Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention, according to a report in the New York Times.

The Harris campaign is planning to speak at Fiserv Forum, though an agreement has not yet been formalized with the venue, the Times reports.

Tuesday will be Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention, which is taking place in Chicago from Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22.

Barack Obama is scheduled as the featured speaker in Chicago on Tuesday, the Times says, which means the Harris-Walz rally would likely take place before that.

The Times based its report on four anonymous sources who were "briefed on the discussions" regarding the Milwaukee stop.

Fiserv Forum, of course, is where former President Donald Trump accepted the GOP's nomination for president just last month.

Harris spoke in West Allis in July 23 shortly after becoming Democratic nominee for president, and was joined by her VP candidate Gov. Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 8.

