Voters ready to cast their ballots as Wisconsin election season kicks off

OAK CREEK — Election season is kicking off in Wisconsin for the presidential election.

Thursday was the deadline for clerks to mail out absentee ballots to voters who requested them.

In Oak Creek, some people had already started receiving their ballots.

At Oak Creek City Hall, voters could start dropping off their absentee ballots at the drop box.

Mike Beiermeister Oak Creek Drop Box

“I think it's wonderful that they have it,” said Robin Matchett-Schmidt.

Matchett-Schmidt looks forward to voting absentee once she receives her ballot.

Mike Beiermeister Robin Matchett-Schmidt

“I have five kids, work full time, and lots of stuff going on, so it's nice to have that option, and it's nice to have that option for people that are not able to get out there and do it,” said Matchett-Schmidt.

In Milwaukee, Elections Executive Director Paulina Gutierrez showed TMJ4 the process that goes into sending out ballots and what happens when they're returned to ensure a secure election.

“Even when they start coming back to us, we make sure—is this envelope and ballot eligible, meaning has the voter signed it—is there a witness signature?” said Gutierrez. “They are stored securely in our ballot room until election day, when they are counted.”

Drop boxes will open in the city of Milwaukee on Monday, October 14.

Cheryl Farnsworth tells TMJ4 she voted absentee in the 2020 election.

“We brought our ballot here to the Oak Creek Library, dropped it off at the drop-off box,” said Farnsworth.

Mike Beiermeister Cheryl Farnsworth

This upcoming election, she’ll plan to vote at her polling place.

“I prefer to go in person, because it's a little more personal, and I like to get out and go vote on that day,” said Farnsworth.

Both Cheryl and Robin hope all who can will make their voices heard.

“No matter what side you are on, you need to get out there and do it,” said Matchett-Schmidt.

Election Day is November 5.

See what’s on your ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip