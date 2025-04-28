Volunteers show off community pride at Walker’s Point cleanup

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood had a fresh feel Sunday, after dozens of volunteers spent hours hitting the streets for a community cleanup.

The event was organized by the Walker's Point Association to show off their community pride and how a little effort can go a long way.

Pastor Eric Treske of Unite Ministry and his congregation joined the cleanup, armed with trash pickers, garbage bags and gloves.

"We think there's no better way to show the love of God than by loving our neighbors and getting our hands dirty," Treske said. "We're excited to be out here."

Walker's Point Association President Jameson Cooper said many in the community were eager to do their part to help out.

"We love this neighborhood," he said.

Volunteer Kellie Catron made the trip from Waukesha with her company's volunteer group to help out.

"I hope it makes a difference," she said.

Cooper also hoped the community's presence would make an impact not just on the neighborhood but passersby, thinking they'll think twice about littering or, better yet, be inspired to do the same in their own neighborhoods.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

