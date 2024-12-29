Volunteers hand out warm clothes and food to housing-insecure people in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In an effort to make sure those experiencing homelessness don't go without warm clothes or a hot meal, volunteers with Inner City Sound, an Appleton-based record label, teamed up with people from the "Aces in their Places" social club and the Dirty Dozen Motorcycle Club to give back to those in need.

"When we do this, we don't require any proof of need or any ID or anything like that," said Darrian Kaye Adler, CEO of Inner City Sound, "We have hats, winter gloves, hand warmers, food, coats, jeans — things like that."

They're focused on meeting the need during these critical winter months, through their charitable initiative, Mission: We Hear You.

"Right now, there are a lot of barriers that are preventing people from quickly accessing help," Kaye-Adler said. "Unfortunately, people get stuck in a position where they cannot access shelters due to a lack of beds. As a result, they may suddenly end up on the street, making these items critical for their survival."

In a report released Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated that more than 5,049 Wisconsinites were experiencing homelessness on the night they collected data last January. This figure reflects a decrease of more than 10.6% since 2007 but is up 3.9% from the previous year.

It's why this group said the time is now to step in and help.

"It's important that we come together and have a grassroots initiative as a community to address these problems when our municipalities are not able to," Kaye-Adler said.

To donate items or to let them know that you're in need of some of the donated items, you can contact Inner City Sound by visiting their website or by calling 612-806-2268

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip