Volunteers for global nonprofit DSNDP clean nearly 200 lbs. of trash from Milwaukee streets

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, six Wisconsin volunteers for the global non-profit Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) took part in an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup drive.
DSNDP volunteers worked with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to clean West Parnell Avenue.
Volunteers helped clean around 180 lbs. of waste off the streets, according to DSNDP.
In alignment with the motto "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The world is one family), DSNDP says it aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness drives in collaboration with the U.S. government.
DSNDP says it has done other cleanliness activities via the Adopt-A-Highway initiative involving a total of 49 volunteers who worked for around 90 volunteer hours, collecting 39 bags of waste weighing around 585 pounds total.
