Violent Femmes add second Milwaukee show due to overwhelming demand

Violent Femmes releasing first album in 15 years
Theo Wargo
<p>NEW YORK, NY - JULY 01: Gordon Gano and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes perform at JBL Live at Pier 97 on July 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)</p>
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Violent Femmes are adding a second show in Milwaukee due to overwhelming demand.

After selling out their October 18 show, the Pabst Theater Group announced Tuesday that the band would add another "Evening with the Violent Femmes" at the Riverside Theater on Sunday, October 19.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

The band will be performing their first two albums in their entirety for these hometown shows.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through PabstTheaterGroup.com or at the Pabst and Riverside box offices.

