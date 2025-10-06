Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Villa Terrace hosts supermoon viewing party on Monday

Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens in Milwaukee will host a full moon viewing party on its terra cotta terrace from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday.

The Villa Luna event is extra special since the October full moon is a Harvest Moon and will also be the first supermoon in 2025. Since the moon will be at or near its closest point to Earth, it will appear bigger and brighter than usual.

As part of Villa Luna, a large telescope will be set up and local astronomer, Bob Bonadurer, will be on hand to guide guests to discover celestial wonders.

Fizzy drinks and small bites will be available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit VillaTerrace.org.

