Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Video shows moments before police chase ends on I-43 near Mitchell in Milwaukee

Police chase ends along I-43 and Mitchell in Milwaukee
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — New video shows the moments before a police chase ended on I-43 near Mitchell in Milwaukee on Friday.

DOT video obtained by TMJ4 shows a silver car being pursued by several Milwaukee County sheriff’s and Milwaukee police vehicles before one of the officers attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

I-43 Milwaukee chase

Video shot by TMJ4’s photojournalist shows the silver car on the side of the highway, surrounded by dozens of police officers and sheriff’s deputies, with its driver-side door appearing to have sustained damage.

Custom Uplynk Clipper (10).png

It’s unclear what led up to the chase or if any injuries were reported.

Watch: Video shows moments before police chase ends on I-43 near Mitchell

Police chase ends along I-43 and Mitchell in Milwaukee

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has not yet heard back.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones