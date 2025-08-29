Video shows moments before police chase ends on I-43 near Mitchell in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — New video shows the moments before a police chase ended on I-43 near Mitchell in Milwaukee on Friday.
DOT video obtained by TMJ4 shows a silver car being pursued by several Milwaukee County sheriff’s and Milwaukee police vehicles before one of the officers attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.
Video shot by TMJ4’s photojournalist shows the silver car on the side of the highway, surrounded by dozens of police officers and sheriff’s deputies, with its driver-side door appearing to have sustained damage.
It’s unclear what led up to the chase or if any injuries were reported.
Watch: Video shows moments before police chase ends on I-43 near Mitchell
TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has not yet heard back.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.