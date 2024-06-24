Video shared with TMJ4 shows large search crews at McKinley Marina Sunday night

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — There was a large emergency services presence at McKinley Marina Sunday night.

Jimar Williams was there that night and witnessed the presence. He says someone fell in and the emergency services were attempting a water rescue.

VIDEO: Watch the response from a dive team on Sunday night

TMJ4 has reached out to Milwaukee Police, Milwaukee County Sheriffs, the Coast Guard, and Milwaukee Fire trying to learn more about the incident. We are waiting for responses.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip