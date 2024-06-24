Watch Now
Video shared with TMJ4 shows large search crews at McKinley Marina Sunday night

A large emergency services presence at McKinley Marina on Sunday night. They were looking in the water.
Images from water rescue at McKinley Marina on Sunday
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 24, 2024

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — There was a large emergency services presence at McKinley Marina Sunday night.

Jimar Williams was there that night and witnessed the presence. He says someone fell in and the emergency services were attempting a water rescue.

VIDEO: Watch the response from a dive team on Sunday night

TMJ4 has reached out to Milwaukee Police, Milwaukee County Sheriffs, the Coast Guard, and Milwaukee Fire trying to learn more about the incident. We are waiting for responses.

