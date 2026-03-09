VIDEO: Rocky Rococo employee pepper-sprayed by impatient customer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a person who pepper-sprayed a drive-thru worker at a Rocky Rococo restaurant and fled the scene.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Rocky Rococo on Howell Avenue, across the street from the airport.

Watch: Rocky Rococo employee pepper-sprayed by impatient customer

An 18-year-old worker named Vaida Fedikovich told TMJ4 she was sprayed because the customer was upset that her food was taking too long.

Fedikovich quit her job after the attack.

Police are investigating the incident as a battery. The suspect has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police.

