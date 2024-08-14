VIDEO: Neighbors react to gunfire exchange between off-duty officer, individuals on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee police officer and two people attempting to break into a car exchanged fire early Tuesday morning in the Burnham Park neighborhood.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. The off-duty officer heard glass break and went to investigate near the corner of 37th and Branting Lane.

Surveillance video showed him identifying himself as a Milwaukee Police Officer.

Shortly after, around a dozen shots can be heard between the off-duty officer and the two individuals.

Watch: Surveillance video from 37th & Branting

The Milwaukee Police Department said that the individuals fired first, and neither the suspects nor the officer were struck.

The two people fled the scene following the gunfire. A car can also be seen driving away in the surveillance video.

One of the unintended targets was Antonio Rivera’s apartment building. It was hit by a stray bullet while he was playing video games early in the morning.

Mike Beiermeister The bullet hole in Antonio's apartment building

“Honestly, it kind of frightens me, because I already noticed the break-ins with the cars and everything, so that, on top of it, it kind of just gives you more of something to worry about,” said Rivera.

Mike Beiermeister Antonio Rivera was playing video games when he heard the gunfire erupt. His apartment building was struck by a stray bullet.

TMJ4 News found another building across the street that was also hit by a stray bullet.

Rivera and other neighbors told TMJ4 News they had noticed an uptick in car break-ins and vandalism around their neighborhood, especially over the past month.

Milwaukee Crime Data & Statistics Map: Crime Maps & Statistics (milwaukee.gov)

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but it’s left neighbors on edge about the uptick in violence.

Mike Beiermeister A car damaged at the scene where the suspects were standing just before the exchange of gunfire.

“That shouldn't give you the right to just go shooting up blocks and trying to almost hurt innocent people,” said Rivera.

The car break-ins and violence that ensue are part of a problem seen across the city.

Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarippa, who represents District 8, urged people to make a report so police know what’s going on.

“We have to report every crime,” said Alderwoman Zamarippa. “The police do keep this data, and they do review it, and that helps to tell them where they need to be focused.”

Mike Beiermeister Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa spoke with TMJ4 News at National Night Out on Tuesday.

Rivera and his neighbors just want to see less crime in their neighborhood and all over Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department is still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

