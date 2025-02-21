MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 has learned more about the person who died as a result of a Tuesday night crash at Mill and Teutonia. The 69-year-old woman was a decades-long public safety employee with the city and only a few days from retirement, according to her employer.

TMJ4 is not naming her until her family has been notified.

"The department is in mourning; she’s worked here a long time," said Patricia Powers. "She led third-shift dispatch with a strong commitment to public safety, to the residents, to the visitors, and also to the community."

Powers is a lieutenant with the Public Safety Division at the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM). She tells TMJ4 she worked alongside the Milwaukee woman, who just celebrated her 15th anniversary with the department and was one week away from retiring.

Watch: Victim of fatal Milwaukee crash was days away from retirement, coworker shares

Victim of fatal Milwaukee crash was days away from retirement, longtime coworker shares grief

"What goes through your head when you think about [her upcoming retirement]?" TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar asked.

"It’s very upsetting, disheartening," replied Powers. "Someone that has committed their life to protecting the community and uplifting our community — for her to go in a tragic way is probably the most difficult part for me."

Powers said her friend was looking forward to repainting her home and spending more time with family once she retired—knowing that she now won’t be able to is a difficult pill for her loved ones to swallow.

"In disbelief, tears, anger. I really wanted her to enjoy the fruits of her labor that she poured in, and unfortunately that didn’t happen," said Powers.

A 23-year-old driver was arrested following the crash that took the Milwaukee woman’s life.

Powers says she and the department will remember their friend as a hard worker and, more importantly, a good person.

"You're here for work, but they become part of your family."

