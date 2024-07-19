Watch Now
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

According to a release from the White House, the visit will be part of a campaign event.

It will be her fifth visit to Wisconsin this year.

