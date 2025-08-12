Veterans Creative Arts Showcase on display at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center

MILWAUKEE — Local Veterans’ talent and creativity will be on display this week during the annual Veterans Creative Arts Showcase at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Visual arts, ranging from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits, as well as creative writing, will be on display in a gallery-like exhibition Aug. 12 and 13. Performing arts, including dance, drama and music, will be featured in staged performances Aug. 14.

All entries will be judged, with the top winners advancing for consideration to be part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The event is being held in Room 3435 of the Milwaukee VA Medical CXenter. 5000 W. National Avenue in Milwaukee.

