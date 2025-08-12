Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Veterans Creative Arts Showcase on display at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center

banner_MVAMC_east_entrance.jfif
B Slane Photography/Benjamin Sla for Veterans Affairs
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
banner_MVAMC_east_entrance.jfif
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Local Veterans’ talent and creativity will be on display this week during the annual Veterans Creative Arts Showcase at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Visual arts, ranging from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits, as well as creative writing, will be on display in a gallery-like exhibition Aug. 12 and 13. Performing arts, including dance, drama and music, will be featured in staged performances Aug. 14.

All entries will be judged, with the top winners advancing for consideration to be part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The event is being held in Room 3435 of the Milwaukee VA Medical CXenter. 5000 W. National Avenue in Milwaukee.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones