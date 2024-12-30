Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin hosts Holiday of Hope Blood Drive at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The annual Holiday of Hope Blood Drive is happening today at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How long does donating take?

Donating whole blood takes about an hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, and refreshments. The blood collection itself takes only about 10 minutes.

Donating other products like red cells, platelets, and plasma (apheresis procedures) may take longer.

Special perks for donors

Participants will receive a special edition holiday shirt and other thank-you items.

What to bring

Donors must bring a photo ID with their birth date. To schedule an appointment or reserve a spot, call 1-866-642-5663 or visit Versiti's website. Walk-ins are welcome.

Event location

The Milwaukee County Zoo is at 10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226.

Blood donations typically drop during the holiday season due to bad weather and busy schedules. This drive aims to address the seasonal shortage.

