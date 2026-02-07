Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle fire closes southbound I-43/94 lanes in Milwaukee's Plainfield Curve

TMJ4
MILWAUKEE — A vehicle fire has closed the right two lanes of I-43/94 southbound in Milwaukee's Plainfield Curve.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. near South 6th Street, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (wisDOT).

Officials have not released details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured in the incident.

WisDOT expects the lane closures to last approximately two hours as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the fire, according to the alert.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department has not yet responded to requests for additional information about the incident.

