Vehicle fire closes I-43 SB at Brown Deer Road

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — I-43 southbound is closed to traffic at the Brown Deer Road exit due to a vehicle fire.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is responding to the incident. Authorities expect the closure to last for approximately one hour.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip