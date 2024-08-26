UWM students start moving in as temperatures feel like triple digits

MILWAUKEE — Almost 3,000 students will be moving into Sandburg Hall on the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee's campus this week.

It's a week to remember for those students as they continue their academic careers and one thing they might not forget is the weather.

On Monday, temperatures reached the Nineties and with the humidity, it felt like triple digits.

"It's very hot today, The rooms are very hot," said Stephanie Phrakousonh, a UWM parent who just helped her daughter move in. "Everybody's moving in and out, you're moving your stuff so I mean it is what it is at this point, you just get through it."

TMJ4 News Stephanie and Sone Phrakousonh have a daughter who is a daughter who is at UWM. They say it was really hot while moving their daughter in, but it wasn’t too bad folks should definitely keep doors open to get air from the common area.

UWM tells me they're trying to combat the heat to assist with move-in. The housing department put up several water stations for people moving in, and all the common spaces in Sandburg Hall are air-conditioned.

However, the individual dorm rooms in Sandburg Hall, where students sleep, were not air-conditioned. The university urged students to hang out in the air-conditioned common spaces when it gets too hot.

Lavonte Judkins is an incoming freshman. He's studying nursing and his family says the key is efficiency and bringing the right tools.

"We brought a fan," Judkins said.

TMJ4 News Lou and Lavonte Judkins, and Jenny Brubaker. Lavonte is a freshman at UWM. He and his parents got moved in earlier in the day and beat some of the heat. They say spending as little time outside while moving is best and they say it’s important to stay hydrated.

The family also brought a fan and said they were planning on getting another one.

That advice will be even more important on Tuesday as more people move in and the heat continues.

"Bring fans, it really helps to circulate the air," said Sydney Pine.

TMJ4 News Amy and Sydney Pine. Sydney is a freshman at UWM and she is excited to get started. She and Amy say it’s hot in her room, but the common areas are a nice break from the heat. They suggest getting a larger box fan as soon as possible for students moving in the rest of the week.

Her mother agreed.

"Make sure that's the first thing you unpack. Unpack your fans, plug them in, and get the air going and it's going to be fine," said Amy Pine.

